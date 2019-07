Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 9-11.

Summonses

7/11 at 2:12 p.m. Sarah Cornish, 38, of Jordan School Road, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/8 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

7/10 at 5:27 p.m. Public service call on Hanson Drive.

7/10 at 5:39 p.m. Animal problem on Hanson Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from July 9-11.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: