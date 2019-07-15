AUBURN — People who knew a woman who was slashed to death in front of her 11-year-old twins say her 76-year-old assailant had become infatuated with her – but that she had no interest in him.

Prosecutors said Monday at Albert Flick’s murder trial that he stabbed 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie 11 times outside a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018.

Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis said there’s video of Flick buying the knives and surveillance video from the laundromat.

Flick is using an insanity defense.

He previously served time for fatally slashing his wife in front of their daughter in 1979 and has been in trouble with the law since then. A judge who sentenced him for assaulting another woman in 2010 said Flick would no longer represent a threat because of age.

