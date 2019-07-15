Arrests

7/8 at 10:28 a.m. Paula L. McMahon, 59, of Liberty Court, was arrested on Liberty Court by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to comply with an order.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from July 8-14.

Fire calls

7/8 at 3:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Main Street.

7/8 at 11:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm at Juniper East.

7/9 at 11:16 a.m. Lines down on Coveside Lane.

7/9 at 11:43 a.m. Alarm on North Road.

7/9 at 5:53 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/10 at 9:39 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/10 at 11:21 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

7/11 at 1:04 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.

7/11 at 7:39 p.m. Accident on Gilman Road.

7/12 at 4:17 p.m. Accident on Bridge Street.

7/12 at 4:30 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/12 at 5:24 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/12 at 10:59 p.m. Alarm on East Main Street.

7/13 at 12:14 a.m. Lines down on Tanglewood Lane.

7/13 at 7:34 a.m. Lines down on East Main Street.

7/13 at 3:50 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/13 at 6:13 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Sligo Road.

7/13 at 6:57 p.m. Accident on Granite Street.

7/14 at 11:12 a.m. Accident at Portland and Main streets.

7/14 at 2:03 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.

7/14 at 2:13 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.

7/14 at 8:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 8-14.

