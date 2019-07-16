Arrests

7/9 at 7:34 p.m. Jamie Gibbons, 42, of Maine Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/10 at 12:33 a.m. Susan Hunt, 57, of Maine Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/10 at 9:41 p.m. Nichole French, 35, of Hennessey Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and a warrant.

7/11 at 5:57 p.m. Kasongo Fally, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a warrant.

7/12 at 5:39 p.m. Gavin Ingle, 23, of Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/12 at 5:50 p.m. Susan Hunt, 57, of Maine Street, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and attaching false license plates.

7/12 at 6:46 p.m. James Smith, 41, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/13 at 7:56 p.m. Jared Palmiere, 28, of Gurnet Road, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/14 at 1:35 a.m. Matthew Cordes, 52, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/11 at 9:57 a.m. Vicki Mango, 48, of Dunning Street, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

7/11 at 11:39 p.m. Cody Ayer, 25, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of theft.

7/12 at 11 p.m. Michelle Zimmerman, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

7/14 at 9:55 p.m. Savannah Reed, 24, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Fire calls

7/9 at 6:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

7/9 at 6:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

7/10 at 6:13 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1 near Cooks Corner.

7/11 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/11 at 3:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

7/11 at 3:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/12 at 10:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

7/12 at 2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Church Road intersection.

7/13 at 12:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/13 at 1:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/14 at 12:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Gurnet Road intersection.

7/15 at 11:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Swett Street.

7/15 at 12:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Union Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from July 9-16.

Share

« Previous

filed under: