Arrests

7/12 at 9:46 p.m. Deborah J. Barlow, 51, of Crescent View Avenue, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/14 at 1:12 a.m. Michael J. Burkett, 32, of Sun Valley, Idaho, was arrested at Kettle Cove by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

7/12 at 10:21 a.m. Ruth Baker, 65, of Bath, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Vanasse for operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

7/10 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 9-15.

