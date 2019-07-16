BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer off new Boston Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits on Tuesday night to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory.

Gurriel had a single, double and triple, and Justin Smoak also homered for Toronto, which lost three of its previous four games. Cashner (9-4) was acquired from the Orioles on Saturday to help bolster the Boston rotation, but quickly fell behind 4-1 and then failed to get an out in the sixth.

UP NEXT WHO: Toronto Blue Jays (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston Red Sox (Rodriguez 10-4) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

In all, the bushy-bearded right-hander allowed six runs — five earned — on eight hits and two walks, striking out two. He also gave up two homers, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch on a third strike that allowed Hernández to reach first.

Xander Bogaerts had a single, double and home run, and Mookie Betts also had three hits for Boston, which fell 10 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Blue Jays went ahead 3-1 in the second on Hernández’s ninth homer, then made it 4-1 in the third on Smoak’s RBI single. Boston tied it with three runs in the fifth when Betts hit a two-run single and scored when Bogaerts singled to chase Jacob Waguespack, who was making his first major league start.

Justin Shafer (1-1) got J.D. Martinez to end the inning.

Then Cashner gave the lead back in the sixth.

Smoak hit the first pitch out to right-center, and Freddy Galvis singled to end Cashner’s night. Hernández reached on a fielder’s choice, went from first to third on a bad pickoff attempt by reliever Josh Taylor and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Toronto scored four more in the ninth.

Waguespack allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out two and blowing a 4-1 lead in the fifth before leaving with two on and two outs. Shafer ended the threat and then allowed the first two batters to reach in the sixth before leaving with two out and two on.

Tim Mayza struck out Sam Travis to protect the lead.

NOTES: Bogaerts matched Ted Williams as the only Red Sox players with at least one hit, one run and one RBI in eight straight games. (Williams did it twice, including an 11-game streak in 1950.) … Betts, who leads the majors with 83 runs, has scored at least once in each of his last 11 games, the longest streak by a Red Sox player since Kevin Youkilis scored in 11 straight in 2006. … 1B Mitch Moreland (strained right quad) had a full workout and is scheduled to rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is scheduled for a rehab outing either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the weather.

