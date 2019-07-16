Honors announced at Preble Street’s annual celebration

Hospice of Southern Maine was presented with the Community Partner Award at the 44th Preble Street Annual Celebration on June 18 in Portland.

The award recognizes Hospice of Southern Maine for its work to provide choice, power, dignity and respect to tenants in Preble Street Housing First programs in their end-of-life care.

“It has been incredible for Preble Street staff to work alongside the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine as they care for members of our community and partner with us to empower and steadfastly protect the dignity of the tenants we serve,” Preble Street Senior Director of Residential Services Ali Lovejoy said. “What a gift, to see the tenants, beloved members of our community, peaceful, comfortable and surrounded by love in their last days.”

Janice R. Bosse was honored with the Joseph D. Kreisler Community Impact Award. Bosse has worked for Portland Housing Authority for 15 years, and before that at Avesta Housing. She is committed to working with people experiencing homelessness and in her time off volunteers with Habitat for Humanity to build houses.

Tyler Technologies was honored with the Leon Gorman Volunteer of the Year Award; the fourth award given in honor of the late L.L.Bean president and chairman, who spent one morning each week for 13 years serving in the Resource Center soup kitchen. Every other month a group from Tyler Technologies arrives at the Resource Center soup kitchen to prep and serve a hot meal to Preble Street guests. Since 2006, they have also donated thousands of pounds of food and over 8,900 pairs of socks, one of the most-needed items for people experiencing homelessness.

Granted

Norway Savings Bank has donated $150,000 to Hospice of Southern Maine that will be used to build a new Home Hospice Center in Scarborough. The Center will be the hub for supporting, mobilizing and dispatching clinical teams that care for hundreds of hospice patients every day. Hospice of Southern Maine officially broke ground on the new building on June 13.

Easterseals Maine, a member of the Veteran’s Committee of the State Workforce Board, has been awarded a $285,823 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will provide workforce reintegration services for Maine’s homeless veterans.

Mayo Street Arts in Portland recently received a Portland Community Development Block Grant of $75,000 to support its ongoing accessibility projects, including a ramp that will provide wheelchair access to the main performance space.

NBT Bank has donated $10,000 to Avesta Housing to support the Avesta NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center and Avesta initiatives to increase and improve affordable housing for individuals and families.

Harvard Pilgrim’s $1,000 grant to the Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland will be used to provide clothing, shoes and supplies to students and family members who are homeless. The grant is a follow up to Harvard Pilgrim’s day of service at the school on May 17, when 40 Harvard Pilgrim volunteers and community partners built gardens and engaged students in healthy eating workshops.

Recognition

Burgess Advertising & Marketing, based in Falmouth, was recently honored with an award on behalf of the “Mainers To Be Thankful For” on behalf of New England Cancer Specialists. The ad, which ran in the Portland Press Herald and the Kennebec Journal, was a Silver Winner in the annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.

