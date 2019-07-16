Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 8-14.
Fire calls
7/9 at 1:50 p.m. Gas leak on Brookview Lane.
EMS
North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to no calls from July 4-11.
