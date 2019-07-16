Arrests

7/6 at 12:19 a.m. James S. Simpson, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 12:18 a.m. Laura A. Dow, 26, of Norway, was arrested on Morse Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 6:38 p.m. Andrew L. Parker, 40, of Windham, was arrested on Cummings Road by Officer Scott Corbett on charges of operating after habitual offender and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 6:43 a.m. Reagan A. Ames, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Brickhill Avenue by Officer Eric Young on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 6:24 p.m. Alexander Gibson, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of trafficking scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant.

7/10 at 6:24 p.m. Shania Jones, 22, of Rumford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

7/5 at 11:51 a.m. Michael P Barker, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

7/6 at 4:59 p.m. Anthony Redfield, 33, of Bridgton, was issued a summons on State Street in Portland by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/9 at 12:21 a.m. Jeremiah Baker, 22, of Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/9 at 10:27 p.m. Grass fire on Summit Street.

7/9 at 10:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Willard Street.

7/10 at 12:59 a.m. Outside rubbish fire on Broadway.

7/12 at 8:36 a.m. Telephone wire down on Hill Street.

7/13 9:14 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Chapel Street.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 69 calls from July 9 to 15.

