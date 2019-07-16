NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, Didi Gregorius followed with a grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay 8-3 Tuesday night after another surly clash between CC Sabathia and the Rays.

A pitch after slicing a would-be homer foul by about 2 feet, Judge smashed a 3-2 pitch from left-hander Colin Poche (2-3) into the right-center field seats to make it 4-3. It was Judge’s 10th homer, and he carried the bat nearly all the way to first base before tossing it down and shouting into New York’s dugout.

Gregorius took a curtain call after hitting a long grand slam later in the inning that ended a 1-for-23 skid. Edwin Encarnacion hit his 28th homer and third in two games, DJ LeMahieu also went deep, and New York stretched its AL East lead over Tampa Bay to six games.

Yandy Diaz hit a solo homer and an RBI double, and All-Star Austin Meadows delivered his 14th homer for Tampa Bay.

Benches cleared during the sixth inning amid a shouting match between Sabathia and hitter Avisail Garcia. After Sabathia struck out Garcia looking to strand two runners, the 38-year-old barked and pointed at Garcia. Sabathia was restrained by Gregorius and never got close to Garcia while both benches and bullpens emptied. No punches were thrown.

Sabathia was ejected for plunking the Rays’ Jesus Sucre during his last regular-season start in 2018 and has had a few salty run-ins with Tampa Bay this season, including when he threw at Meadows three times and shouted insults during a game in May.

Sabathia allowed three runs in six innings and struck out six. He has a 2.63 ERA in eight starts against the Rays over the past two seasons.

Left fielder Brett Gardner robbed Garcia of a likely homer with a leaping grab against the wall in the fourth inning. Garcia threw down his helmet in frustration.

David Hale (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings for New York, starting with an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh against Travis d’Arnaud.

D’Arnaud led off for Tampa Bay and played first base a night after hitting three homers, including a go-ahead shot in the ninth inning. D’Arnaud was 0 for 4 Tuesday.

Jalen Beeks followed opener Ryne Stanek and pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out four straight and five overall after being called up from Triple-A Durham.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 1: Matt Adams and Juan Soto homered, rookie Austin Voth extended a streak of strong performances by Washington’s rotation and the Nationals won at Baltimore.

Washington has won 13 of 16 and owns the third-best record in the National League.

The Orioles, in the first year of a major rebuild, possess the worst home mark in the majors (12-35) and worst overall record (28-66).

Recalled from Double-A Harrisburg before the game, Voth (1-0) allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He walked one and hit two batters, all in an eventful but scoreless first inning.

Washington starters are unbeaten since June 15, have allowed one earned run or fewer in 11 of their last 16 outings and have a combined 1.78 ERA over the last 11 games.

Adams’ home run off Asher Wojciechowski (0-3) made him the 102nd player in the 28-year history of Camden Yards to hit a ball onto Eutaw Street, beyond the right-field wall and in front of the B&O Warehouse. Two other Nationals did it: Adam Dunn in 2009 and Roger Bernadina in 2013.

Hanser Alberto tied it with a shot to left in the bottom half, but that would be the lone run for Baltimore. In their previous game, against Tampa Bay, the Orioles made 24 straight outs before getting their first baserunner in the ninth.

Soto made it 3-1 in the sixth. His 17th homer came two pitches after he fouled a ball off his shin and dropped to the ground. Insisting he was good to go, Soto proved it by driving a fastball from Wojciechowski into the center-field bleachers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 12, PADRES 7: Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Miami sent visiting San Diego Padres to its fourth straight loss.

The Padres (45-49) fell four games under .500 for the first time this season.

Harold Ramirez had two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Garrett Cooper hit his 11th homer and a two-run single, and Starlin Castro had a bases-loaded triple to make it 11-3 in the sixth.

Jordan Yamamoto (4-0) struggled early and needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, but he gave up only two earned runs. Padres rookie Logan Allen (2-2) had his second rough start in a row, allowing seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Franmil Reyes hit his 26th homer pinch-hitting in the ninth. San Diego teammate Manuel Margot hit his sixth homer.

PHILLIES 9, DODGERS 8: Bryce Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying the Phillies to a win at home.

Share

« Previous

Next »