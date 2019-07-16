Former Portland Pirates coach Kevin Dineen was hired as coach of the Anaheim Ducks’ minor league affiliate, the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Dineen returns to the organization after he served as coach of former affiliate Portland, where he briefly coached Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry. Dineen coached the Pirates from 2005 to 2001.

Dineen, 55, is a former coach of the Florida Panthers and became a highly regarded assistant coach the past five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. A former NHL player with more than 1,100 games played, Dineen coached Canada’s women’s team to a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics and the men’s team to bronze at the 2014 under-18 world championships.

CAPITALS: The Washington Capitals took care of their biggest remaining offseason priority by re-signing winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract.

Vrana had been a restricted free agent and will count $3.35 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons. Locking him in at that price on a bridge deal could allow Washington to re-sign center Nicklas Backstrom and goaltender Braden Holtby before either core player becomes a free agent next summer.

Vrana, 23, set career highs with 24 goals, 23 assists and 47 points last season.

TRADE: The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.

Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season. The Russian has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets over 11 years in the NHL.

Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists.

HURRICANES: The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

Carolina took Fleury with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

• Clark Bishop, a forward who made his NHL debut and played 20 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract.

