AUBURN — It took a jury 40 minutes Wednesday to convict a 77-year-old local man of murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year-old mother of 11-year-old twin sons outside a Lewiston laundromat a year ago.

Jurors had watched a video during the trial of Albert Flick as he stabbed Kimberly Dobbie at least 11 times as she sat on the steps outside the Sabattus Street building in front of her sons. One of the wounds cut the left ventricle of her heart; another, fractured a rib and pierced her right lung, Maine’s deputy chief medical examiner had testified. Dobbie died from blood loss.

The jury of eight men and four women sat through less than two days of testimony that included witnesses who said Flick had become obsessed with Dobbie and had followed her and her boys routinely from the Hope Haven Mission shelter in Lewiston where they were staying to the local library, Dunkin’ Donuts and even the bus stop.

In closing arguments, Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis told the jury that Flick’s infatuation led to his thinking: “If I can’t have Kim Dobbie, I will kill her.”

The jury watched surveillance video of Flick buying two pink-handled paring knives with 5-inch blades at the local Walmart two days before he attacked her.

Defense attorney Allan Lobozzo told the jury that there had been no indication his client posed a threat to Dobbie in the weeks leading up to the attack. She apparently never complained to police or anyone in authority that Flick was harassing her, Lobozzo said.

Sentencing was set for August 9.

