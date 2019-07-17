The Portland Press Herald presents the MaineJobs Career Fair. While primarily geared towards connecting recruiters and job seekers, this career development and job expo will also provide Mainers with the tools necessary for having and continuing a successful career.
JOB EXPO
Employers from across the state will meet with potential employees to discuss the open positions at their companies.
CONTINUING ED SEMINARS
Here event guests will walk away with essential information to continue along their journey of work. Seminars may include:
Delivering Powerful Presentations
Leading Effective Meetings
Linkedin: Making Connections for Business Success
Managing Multiple Priorities and Your Time
Taking Charge of Your Career
Skillful Conversations
Partnering with Your Boss
Interested in renting a booth at this event?
