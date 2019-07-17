The Portland Press Herald presents the MaineJobs Career Fair. While primarily geared towards connecting recruiters and job seekers, this career development and job expo will also provide Mainers with the tools necessary for having and continuing a successful career.

JOB EXPO

Employers from across the state will meet with potential employees to discuss the open positions at their companies.

CONTINUING ED SEMINARS

Here event guests will walk away with essential information to continue along their journey of work. Seminars may include:

Delivering Powerful Presentations

Leading Effective Meetings

Linkedin: Making Connections for Business Success

Managing Multiple Priorities and Your Time

Taking Charge of Your Career

Skillful Conversations

Partnering with Your Boss

Interested in renting a booth at this event?

Share

« Previous

filed under: