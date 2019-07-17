Time is running out to use the Portland Expo as temporary housing for hundreds of recently arrived asylum seekers, and city leaders met with community groups Wednesday to discuss the need to find housing.

The basketball arena is currently sheltering 200 to 250 asylum seekers, the city said in an update for the news media Wednesday. A total of 350 migrants have arrived in the city since June 9, although some have found other places to stay or moved on to other destinations. However, the Expo can’t be used after Aug. 15 because of the need to use the expo for other events, including preparing for the Maine Red Claws basketball season, the release says.

City Manager Jon Jennings and city employees met with immigrant community leaders on Wednesday to discuss housing options. The asylum seekers fleeing civil unrest and violence in their home countries arrived in Portland through the southern U.S. border after a treacherous journey through Central America and Mexico. The asylum seekers are predominantly from the Democratic Republic of the the Congo and Angola.

Portland already has a community of immigrants from those two countries, and the migrants chose to come to the city to resettle and pursue their asylum cases in immigration courts.Asylum ssekers are not permitted to until at least six months after filing applications, leaving many to temporarily rely on public assistance.

“Our focus right now is on making sure we can successfully transition these folks into available housing opportunities, as we have always done with past asylum seeker arrivals. I’m thankful for the support we’ve received from Maine Housing and others who have offered up rental units. The City simply cannot do this all on our own given our resources,” Jennings said in a statement.

Papy Bongibo, president of the Congolese Community of Maine, who was at the meeting, said he’s “thankful” the city is moving forward with “efforts to assist these asylum seekers and make sure we’re all on the same page in terms of how we can help transition them out of the Expo so they can begin establishing their lives here in Maine.”

According to the city’s news release, “the city is working with a need to find housing for at least 150 people by the August deadline as its previous overflow operations at the Salvation Army and Warming Center can only accommodate 110 people. City staff is working hard with Maine Housing and other community partners to locate available housing options so that people do not have to return to the former overflow operations.” The other overflow shelter options would only be available for overnight use and families would have to leave during the day.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments also is working on a plan for a “host family” program to take in immigrant families.

