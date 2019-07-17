Noble Kitchen + Bar, in the Brunswick Hotel, is opening under the direction of Executive Chef Jeremy Lamoureux.

Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

The restaurant and new outdoor bar will serve what Lamoureux and the hotel call “modern coastal cuisine,” featuring a fully scratch kitchen, regional beers and signature cocktails.

There’s a ribbon cutting planned Monday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m., at 4 Noble St., Brunswick.

Keep it local

Foodies are always looking for a fine-food adventure and unique and high-value food items, especially those made from scratch with local ingredients, with local effort and sold at local shops. Here are some of those locations in Brunswick:

Big Top Deli, 70 Maine St., 721-8900: Homemade soups, salad, breads.

Bohemian Coffee Shop, 4 Railroad Ave., 725-9095: Baked goods made in-house daily.

Dog Bar Jim, 90 Union St., 241-4300: Local, organic, non-GMO ingredients.

Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, 90 Maine St., 406-4957: Extra-virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars.

Frosty’s Donuts, 54 Maine St., 729-4258: Homemade doughnuts for more than 50 years.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., 607-4002: Made in Brunswick using the practices and techniques of the old masters of gelato.

Little Dog Coffee Shop, 87 Maine St., 721-9500: Specialty coffees and pastries.

Maine Street Sweets & Gifts, 56 Maine St., 837-6595: A nostalgic candy and gift shop.

Morning Glory Natural Foods, 60 Maine St., 729-0546: Natural food store specializing in local and organically grown foods.

Smiley’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 210 Maine St., 577-6009: Homemade hard- and soft-serve.

Union Street Bakery, 40 Union St., 844-1400: Cafe featuring homemade baked goods, breads, salads, soups.

Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., 721-3000: Wine, beer, cocktail bar, retail glassware.

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections, 143 Maine St., 729-4462: Confections made in their Freeport chocolate factory.

Wildflours Bakery, 54 Cumberland St., 725-7973: Large selection of all gluten-free baked goods.

Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe, 149 Maine St., 725-6287: From-scratch baked goods, soups, breads, quiches.

