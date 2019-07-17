Noble Kitchen + Bar, in the Brunswick Hotel, is opening under the direction of Executive Chef Jeremy Lamoureux.
The restaurant and new outdoor bar will serve what Lamoureux and the hotel call “modern coastal cuisine,” featuring a fully scratch kitchen, regional beers and signature cocktails.
There’s a ribbon cutting planned Monday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m., at 4 Noble St., Brunswick.
Keep it local
Foodies are always looking for a fine-food adventure and unique and high-value food items, especially those made from scratch with local ingredients, with local effort and sold at local shops. Here are some of those locations in Brunswick:
Big Top Deli, 70 Maine St., 721-8900: Homemade soups, salad, breads.
Bohemian Coffee Shop, 4 Railroad Ave., 725-9095: Baked goods made in-house daily.
Dog Bar Jim, 90 Union St., 241-4300: Local, organic, non-GMO ingredients.
Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, 90 Maine St., 406-4957: Extra-virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars.
Frosty’s Donuts, 54 Maine St., 729-4258: Homemade doughnuts for more than 50 years.
Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., 607-4002: Made in Brunswick using the practices and techniques of the old masters of gelato.
Little Dog Coffee Shop, 87 Maine St., 721-9500: Specialty coffees and pastries.
Maine Street Sweets & Gifts, 56 Maine St., 837-6595: A nostalgic candy and gift shop.
Morning Glory Natural Foods, 60 Maine St., 729-0546: Natural food store specializing in local and organically grown foods.
Smiley’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 210 Maine St., 577-6009: Homemade hard- and soft-serve.
Union Street Bakery, 40 Union St., 844-1400: Cafe featuring homemade baked goods, breads, salads, soups.
Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., 721-3000: Wine, beer, cocktail bar, retail glassware.
Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections, 143 Maine St., 729-4462: Confections made in their Freeport chocolate factory.
Wildflours Bakery, 54 Cumberland St., 725-7973: Large selection of all gluten-free baked goods.
Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe, 149 Maine St., 725-6287: From-scratch baked goods, soups, breads, quiches.
