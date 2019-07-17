BASEBALL

Luke Tendler homered, drove in two runs and scored twice to help lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 10-4 victory against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday in an Eastern League game in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tendler’s solo homer capped a three-run first inning. Jarren Duran and C.J. Chatham scored the first two runs when New Hampshire’s Yennsy Diaz threw three consecutive wild pitches.

Tendler lined an RBI single and later scored during a five-run fifth inning that stretched Portland’s lead to 8-0.

• The Sea Dogs received left-handed pitcher Matthew Kent from the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.

NECBL: Connor Charping went 3 for 5 with three RBI to pace the Vermont Mountaineers (15-12) in an 8-1 win over the Mainers (9-15) in Sanford.

SOCCER

MLS: Diego Fagundez, Carles Gil and Teal Bunbury scored during a late eight-minute stretch and the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England (7-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to nine matches – the club’s longest stretch without a defeat since the start of the 2015 season. Vancouver (4-10-8) fell for the fourth consecutive game.

GOLF

LPGA: Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the tour’s first-year team event.

Henderson and Sharp had seven birdies and two bogeys at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel were a stroke back.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Tour debutant Caleb Ewan sprinted to the Stage 11 win in Toulouse, while Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the leader’s yellow jersey a day before the race enters the high mountains.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Serena Williams will try again for a record-tying 24th major title as one of 13 Grand Slam women’s champions who gained direct entry to the event.

The top 98 men and 102 women based on this week’s world rankings were automatically entered into the field.

HOCKEY

NHL: A police report says the death of former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson was an apparent suicide, according to the Detroit News.

The paper said it obtained a Rochester Police report, and that Johnson was found by his wife shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7. A gun and a single bullet were found near him. No suicide note was left.

• J.T. Compher signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche that runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old forward had 16 goals and 16 assists for Colorado last season

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones that includes $34 million in guaranteed salary.

• The Arizona Cardinals released tackle Desmond Harrison after police in North Carolina issued a warrant for his arrest on assault charges.The Greensboro Police Department said the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the investigation has just begun and no additional details are available, including when the alleged assault occurred.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons claimed Christian Wood off waivers.

The 6-foot-10 Wood appeared in 21 games last season for Milwaukee and New Orleans, averaging 8.2 points. He’s averaged 5.3 points in 51 career NBA games for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

