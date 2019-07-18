In response to “Maine Doctors writing Fewer Opioid Prescriptions,” the Maine Chiropractic Association, on behalf of all our doctors and patient,s would like to point out that chiropractic doctors have never prescribed opioids and have been successful at battling chronic pain conditions for many years.

In 2017, Governor Janet Mills, while then acting as our states Attorney General, signed onto an agreement with 37 other AG offices calling for changes “to encourage healthcare providers to prioritize non-opioid pain management options over opioid prescriptions for the treatment of chronic, non-cancer pain.” The agreement further suggesting that “doctors should be encouraged to explore and prescribe effective non-opioid alternatives ranging from non-opioid medications (such as NSAIDs) to physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, and chiropractic care.”

Maine Doctors of Chiropractic Medicine focus on conservative care through proper prevention and diagnosis of spinal and other musculoskeletal conditions. Each year, over 50 million Americans see a Doctor of Chiropractic for spinal adjustments, soft tissue therapies, lifestyle and fitness coaching, and nutritional advice.

Robert Reed, executive director, Maine Chiropractic Association

Lewiston

