I’ve been following, with much interest, the stories of the immigrants that arrived by the hundreds in Portland.

It has been reported that they will all have to leave the Portland Expo by mid August, and officials are trying to find permanent housing.

I have a family member who has their name on a waiting list for an apartment at Avesta. There is nothing available!

It will be interesting to see how all these people are going to get permanent place to live.

My family member has worked many years, at two jobs, and has paid taxes all of those years.

Portland and the state of Maine should take care of its citizens first, but that won’t happen.

Maureen Martin

Portland

