Margaret Chase Smith, said “Public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation.” But how to evaluate a senator?

Senatorial tasks include legislation, as well as oversight over government agencies, review and approval of federal judges and other appointees. A senator’s responsibilities should also include doing good for all people, including defenseless children fleeing war, oppression, and violence.

Except for an important vote to save the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Collins has supported the Trump administration and the Republican party often, including her vote to amend the tax code which is raising the federal deficit by trillions of dollars over the next decade and that removed the ACA health insurance requirement (possibly dealing a death blow to the ACA).

Therefore, Ms. Collins has failed in fulling the duties of her position but has also failed to put the people and the nation ahead of her narrow and partisan support of Trump and the Republican party. However, it is her failure to address the suffering of children that is the most sorrowful and disappointing moral decision of all. These are the choices that she has made, and she is responsible for them. Now we are faced with our own choice to make.

Joel D. Kallich

Falmouth

