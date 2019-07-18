I read that our President has suggested to four women of color in our congress that they return to their countries of origin and straighten things out there.

Since our President is only two generations away from his German immigrant grandfather, perhaps he should go back to Germany and help out there. I am sure they would welcome him with open arms, just as the U.S. welcomed his grandfather.

Larry Ryan

Springvale

