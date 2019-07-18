A Massachusetts man has been arrested on charges that he torched his second home in Somerset County, Maine, and then collected insurance on it, authorities said.

William Carabetta, 49, of Monson, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police at his home on Tuesday night and has been charged with four counts of insurance deception and one charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, according to the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal.

The charges stem from a fire at Carabetta’s former second home at 38 Carrabassett Road in New Portland on Jan. 28, 2017. Investigators could not determine the cause of the fire. Emergency crews worked for nearly eight hours to try and contain the blaze but were eventually forced to tear down the home with an excavator in order to put it out.

The charges also come from Carabetta’s insurance claim for water damage from frozen pipes and a reported theft of an ATV from the property in 2016.

Investigators worked with state police in Massachusetts earlier in the day Tuesday before Carabetta’s arrest.

He was taken to the Hampden County Jain in Ludlow and was held on a fugitive from justice charge. He was expected to return to Maine once the fugitive from justice charge has been resolved.

Carabetta purchased the New Portland home in 2014 for $84,000 and received $350,000 in insurance proceeds, officials said.

