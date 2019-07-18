Gov. Janet Mills is relaxing restrictions on General Assistance eligibility to allow more asylum seekers to qualify for the welfare benefits, reversing a LePage administration policy in response to a recent surge in migrants.

Mills said the new policy, announced Thursday morning, is aimed at assisting the hundreds of asylum seekers who have arrived in Maine in recent months while also helping businesses struggling to fill jobs. The shift will also help ease the financial burden faced by Portland and other cities struggling to house, feed and care for asylum seekers.

Under emergency rules being adopted by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, non-citizens will be eligible to apply for General Assistance as long as they can prove they are taking “reasonable good faith steps” to apply for asylum with federal officials.

“Help does not come in the form of cash, but in vouchers used to purchase basic items like food, medications, housing, and other essential services from select vendors,” Mills said in an op-ed to be published in the Portland Press Herald. “This amended rule assists cash-strapped municipalities dealing with an unexpected influx of people, and it motivates all families who are lawfully present in our state to complete every step on the path to asylum and, hopefully, on the path to citizenship.”

Portland officials are temporarily housing at the Portland Expo 200 to 250 asylum seekers — including many families — who have arrived in the city in recent weeks after fleeing violence, persecution and strife in Central Africa. While the city has received more than $800,000 in donations to help offset those costs and assist the asylum seekers, city officials have urged the state to relax the rules regarding General Assistance.

Mills said the new DHHS rules, which will take effect immediately, are more in line with the intent of a 2015 state law that declared that non-citizens who are “lawfully present” or are “pursuing a lawful process to apply for immigration relief” would be eligible for General Assistance welfare benefits.

Former Gov. Paul LePage’s administration had narrowly construed that state law in 2016, however, to require that non-citizens fully complete and submit an application for asylum with the federal government before becoming eligible for assistance.

Mills said the change will also help with the long-term goal of addressing Maine’s workforce shortage. Non-citizens are prohibited from applying for work permits until six months after submitting an asylum application with the federal government.

“We who were born and raised in Maine sometimes make fun of ‘people from away,’ while we complain that our state is getting older and that it is increasingly difficult to do business here,” Mills wrote in the op-ed. “Let’s put an end to the complaints, put aside the politics, and do the logical thing – welcome a workforce that is right on our doorstep and put them on the path to employment to build and strengthen our economy.”

This story will be updated.

