Basketball took Messalonskee High School graduate Nick Mayo from Oakland, Maine, to Kentucky, and over the last few weeks to Sacramento and Las Vegas. Now, Mayo’s basketball talent will take him across the globe, to Japan.

Mayo, who recently completed a standout collegiate basketball career at Eastern Kentucky University, signed a contract with Chiba Jets Funabashi, a team in the Japan Basketball League.

Playing for the Miami Heat’s Summer League team recently, Mayo averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in four games in the Las Vegas league Mayo scored 20 points in a game against China’s national team.

In three games in the Sacramento league, Mayo averaged four points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

The former Messalonskee High School basketball standout spent four years at Eastern Kentucky University and was not drafted last month by the NBA, but the Heat quickly contacted him about joining their summer league team.

This story will be updated.

