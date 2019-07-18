HARTFORD, Vermont — Nick Howie raced home on Jack Van Remortel’s bases-loaded grounder to first in the 10th inning, providing the winning run as the Sanford Mainers topped the Upper Valley Nighthawks 12-11 in an NECBL game Thursday night.

Howie, who opened the inning on second, advanced to third when Orlando Adams drew a one-out walk followed by Elliott Curtis being hit by a pitch.

Erik Stock rapped a two-run single as Sanford (13-20), trailing 11-7, scored three runs in the seventh to pull within a run. Howie’s homer tied the game an inning later.

Adams drove home three runs on two hits and also scored twice for Sanford.

Stock also had three RBI, and Connor Tate had four hits for the Mainers and scored three runs against the Nighthawks (20-13).

CMG MORTGAGE

BRUNO’S 4, SPECTRUM HEALTHCARE PARTNERS 2: Sam Knop pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Griffin Buckley had a two-run single as Bruno’s (13-6) used a three-run seventh inning to top Spectrum Healthcare Partners (4-14) at Cape Elizabeth.

TROIANO’S PROPERTY SERVICE 10, BONNY EAGLE 1: Noah Lewis’ two-run double keyed an eight-run fourth inning as Troiano’s Property Service (10-0) topped Bonny Eagle (3-7) at South Portland.

Tyler Small, who finished with four hits, also lined an RBI double during the rally, and Caleb Viola and Anthony Poole added run-scoring singles.

GREELY 7, GORHAM 6: Nick Butler drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh, giving Greely a win at Cumberland.

Greely was led by Brady Nolin’s four RBI. Butler had three of Greely’s 13 hits.

Share

« Previous

Next »