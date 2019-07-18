Arrests

Steven R. Cote, 21, of Locust Street in Westbrook, on July 8 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Ryan P. Adams, 34, of Ray Street in Portland, on July 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Flossie R. Valley, 51, of East Garden Heights Drive in Sabattus, on July 10 on a warrant, on Webb Street.

Casey M. Hackett, 32, of King Street in Westbrook, on July 12 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, Westbrook Arterial.

Timothy E. Hansen, 37, of Webb Street in Westbrook, on July 12 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, on Westbrook Arterial.

Terra Farnham, 36, of Danforth Street in Portland, on July 12 on a charge of probation violation, on Westbrook Arterial.

Anthony Lyden, 46, of Tolman Street in Westbrook, on July 12 on a charge of an OUI with one prior, on Main Street.

Gerald W. Woods Jr., 42, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on July 12 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

Michael A. Blodgett, 41, of King Street in Westbrook, on July 12 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

Bradley Steven Waterhouse, 23, of Portland, on July 13 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Clearwater Bend.

Daniel J. Barbour, 23, on July 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Justin Kyle Hethcoat, 24, of Calla Way in Windham, on July 14 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Brown Street.

Dustan Alexander, 18, of Tramway Lane in Westbrook, on July 14 on a charge of disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and violating condition of release, on Tramway Lane.

Summonses

Leanna Marie Alexander, 27, of Tramway Lane in Westbrook, on July 8 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license and violating condition of release, on Rochester Street.

Efraim Pedro Ngoie, 20, of Falmouth Street in Portland, on July 8 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license and attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Matthew Thomas Joy, 38, of Stroudwater Road in Portland, on July 8 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Forest Street.

Stephen M. Niles, 49, of Washington Avenue in Portland, on July 9 on a charge of resident operating unregistered motor vehicle after 150 days, on Westbrook Arterial.

David T. Baker, 40, of Mosher Road in Gorham, on July 12 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

