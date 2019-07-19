SOUTH PORTLAND — Federal police cited 14 people for refusing to leave the driveway at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office during a demonstration against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The protesters began by holding signs on the roadway in front of the federal building on Gannett Road before the group walked down a driveway where they were confronted by firm but polite officers who refused to allow them to go any farther.

Two protesters, Jessica Stewart, 40, of Bass Harbor, and Matt Bear-Fowler, 41, of Hallowell, were at the front of the group, and were the first to be confronted by police, who wheeled both of them back to the top of the driveway. But Stewart and Bear-Fowler persisted, and eventually they were surrounded by about a dozen people who sat on the hot asphalt and refused to move.

“I think the public was opposed to the family separation policy when it was announced,” Stewart said in an interview before the demonstration. “I don’t think most people support the cruel policies being carried out by the Trump administration.”

Stewart believes the treatment of migrants in federal custody is illegal, and that history does not look kindly on people who are complicit in the conduct, even if it is their job to do so.

“Following orders does not excuse or explain the treatment,” said Stewart, who had phone numbers scrawled on her arm in marker, in case she was arrested and could not use her cellphone to call friends or supporters.

South Portland police and federal officers were prepared for the rally, and directed traffic around the protesters, who assembled peacefully, sang songs and chants and held signs decrying the zero-tolerance policy of the Trump administration that led to the separation of hundreds of parents from their children, and the continued practice of housing migrants for weeks on end in unsanitary conditions at border stations that were never designed as long-term holding facilities.

Protesters highlighted what they believe is the moral imperative for good people to stand against inhumane practices. Throughout the 2½-hour demonstration, demonstrators told police that their children would one day remember their roles in carrying out the contested policies. The officers mostly said nothing, collected IDs, and one by one, handed out summonses to the group for failure to comply with the direction of a federal police officer, one of the officers said.

“We’re going to start writing summonses,” another officer announced. “We’ve asked you and told you to get back to the approved protest area.”

Twelve of the summonses were the equivalent of a civil ticket and carried a monetary fine, an officer said. Two people received citations that required a mandatory court appearance.

