BRIDGTON — Shorey Park will be filled with artists Saturday, July 20, for the 16th annual Art in the Park event, hosted by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild.

Painters, jewelers, photographers and more will have their art on display for purchase. There will also be food, live music and raffles. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, July 21. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

