Greater Portland

Auditions

Open Auditions for Voice Intensive and Opera Workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 202 Woodford St. 3rd Floor, Portland.

Exhibits

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Artisans Collective, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, through Aug. 31.

Film

Saturday 7/27

“Stand By Me,” 8:35 p.m., Maine Movies on the Prom, Eastern Promenade, Portland, cult-classic coming of age film written by legendary Maine author Stephen King. Free, www.mainefilm.org/events.

Monday 7/29

“VICE, (R), 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, free and open to the public.

Tuesday 7/30

“Apollo 11,” 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Rd., documentary to commemorate 50th Anniversary of the moon landing.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Museums

Sunday 7/28

“Tea Today & Tomorrow,” 3 p.m., Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $20/$25.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

“The Magic Flute,” presented by Opera Maine at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, 7:30 p.m. July 24 & 26. Sung in German, with English dialogue and supertitles, $31-$131, 842-0800 or porttix.com.

Thursday 7/25

Duncan Hardy Quintet, 7:30 p.m., 5 Depot St., Freeport, influences from contemporary jazz, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Hungry March Band, 6-8 p.m. Congress Square Park, High and Congress streets, Portland, NYC’s legendary brass brand and spectacle outfit. Free.

Friday 7/26

Lettuce, 8 p.m., State Theatre, Congress Street, Portland, avant-garde & eclectic, $26/$30.

Saturday 7/27

Slaid Cleaves, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25/$30.

Monday 7/29

Blue Hill Bach, 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth.Baroque-era music with period instruments, performing Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” $10/$30, 799-4014.

Grassholes, 6:30 pm., Village Park, Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth, classic bluegrass, free.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater

Circus Smirkus: “Carnival!,” 1 & 6 p.m. Aug. 5 & 6, Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Rd., Freeport, $18 – $23 at Royal River Natural Foods or smirkus.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” presented by Fenix Theatre Company in Deering Oaks Park, Park Avenue, Portland, 6:30 p.m. July 25, 26, Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

Midcoast

Exhibits

Wednesday 8/ 7

“Watercolor Journeys,” opening reception 4 p.m. for exhibit by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Bright Leanings,” by fiber artist Jo Diggs, through August at Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath.

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

“Anthology-A Collection Of ‘Short Story’ Paintings,” by John M. T. Seitzer, Joy To The Wind Gallery, 34 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through July 31.

“Kevin Beers: Points of Light II,” Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through July 30.

Painter Richard Brown Lethem & Sculptor William Zingaro, ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Aug. 10.

“Annual Summer Exhibition,” Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, featuring new work by gallery artists through Sept. 1.

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through Aug. 10.

“Sears Gallagher, William Thon and 20th Century Maine Art,” Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., works from the estate of Sears Gallagher, including rendition of Monhegan Harbor, to Aug. 2.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Free Waterfront Concerts, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 31, Waterfront Park, Bath.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, through Aug. 2, details and tickets at bowdoinfestival.org.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. Aug. 1: Portland Jazz Orchestra. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy if raining; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Friday 7/26

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio and Ordinary Elephant, 8 p.m., Frontier, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, $20, $15/advance, www.explorefrontier.com.

Friday 8/2

Timothy Burris Lute Concert, 6 p.m., Freeport Community Library, program of French music for lute and theorbo from the second half of the 17th century. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

Circus Smirkus: “Carnival!,” 1 & 6 p.m. Aug. 5 & 6, Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Rd., Freeport, $18 – $23 at Royal River Natural Foods or smirkus.org.

“Murder at the Muddy River Inn,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 & 3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4, Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Community Theater presents original play by Harpswell resident Tom Vurgason, $5.

“Anything Goes,” Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham, 7 p.m. July 26; 2 p.m. July 27, tickets at the door, www.midcoastyouththeater.org.

