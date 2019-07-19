NEW YORK — Yankees Manager Aaron Boone expected to be suspended following his profane rant at a rookie umpire and opted to serve his one-game ban against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Boone aimed a memorable tirade at plate umpire Brennan Miller following his ejection during a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday. MLB executive Joe Torre announced Friday that Boone had been suspended one game and fined, neither of which surprised Boone, who acknowledged making contact with Miller with the bill of his cap.

“I figured I’d be getting a call at some point from Mr. Torre,” he said. “And I did.”

Boone was ejected in the second inning for arguing from the dugout with Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. The rant was captured by television microphones, and Boone’s repeated reference to his hitters as “savages” in the batter’s box went viral and was being sold online on T-shirts before the game ended.

Tensions were running hot in New York’s dugout, where Gardner left dents in the roof by repeatedly slamming his bat into it. Boone said he sensed someone was going to be ejected and decided to make sure it was him instead of one of his players.

NATIONALS: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer won’t come off the 10-day injured list to start for Washington against Atlanta this weekend.

Scherzer was given a cortisone shot on Tuesday to address inflammation in the bursa sac under his right shoulder blade. Manager Dave Martinez says Scherzer still has to overcome “that last little bit” of discomfort before he can throw a bullpen session and prove he’s ready to pitch in a game.

The Nationals listed Scherzer’s injury as a mid-back strain when he was placed on the injured list on July 13, a move retroactive to July 10.

Martinez says he has told Scherzer “we don’t want to push it.” Right-hander Austin Voth is expected to start in Sunday’s final game of the four-game series.

Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA.

PHILLIES: Left-hander Drew Smyly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is on track to start Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday the agreement is pending a successful physical.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is being moved to the bullpen.

The 30-year-old Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him in late June.

ROCKIES: All-Star outfielder David Dahl was a late scratch by Colorado for a series opener Friday against the New York Yankees due to a bruised left foot.

Dahl fouled a ball off his foot during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He was initially in Colorado’s lineup Friday, and manager Bud Black said about two hours before first pitch that Dahl was fine.

