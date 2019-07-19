TORONTO — Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he played through during the last two rounds of Toronto’s run to the NBA championship.

The Raptors said Friday that Lowry had the surgery in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The All-Star point guard was hurt May 12 during a victory over Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He continued to play and helped Toronto win its first title when he finished with 26 points and 10 assists in Game 6 of the NBA finals at Golden State.

Lowry averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games.

KINGS: Sacramento hired former WNBA player Lindsey Harding as an assistant and player development coach on Luke Walton’s staff.

The team also hired Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines.

Harding played nine years in the WNBA before working as a pro personnel scout and then player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. She becomes the latest woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining others like Boston’s Kara Lawson, San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb. The Kings have a history of hiring female coaches, notably Nancy Lieberman and Boucek.

Share

« Previous

Next »