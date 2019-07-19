BASEBALL

The Harrisburg Senators overcame two home runs by Marcus Wilson and rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 8-5 in an Eastern League game Friday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs led 5-1 in the third inning after a three-run homer by Wilson, who also hit a solo home run in the second inning.

But Harrisburg answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, then took the lead with five runs in the sixth against reliever Eduard Bazardo (1-1).

NECBL: Will Wagner had four RBI as the Keene Swamp Bats (20-13) rolled to a 14-4 win over the Sanford Mainers (13-21) at Goodall Park.

Erik Stock, Shane Marshall and Connor Tate each had two hits for Sanford. Ryan Twitchell of Cumberland took the loss, allowing five runs in two innings.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe held off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time trial stage of this year’s tour – a shock outcome that raised French hopes of an overall victory by a homegrown rider for the first time in 34 years.

Alaphilippe sprang a surprise on the tricky, hilly, turn-filled loop south of Pau, with spectacular views of the Pyrenees, beating Thomas by 14 seconds over the 17-mile course.

Alaphilippe has held the race lead for nine days and now leads Thomas by 1 minute, 26 seconds. He’ll face another big challenge Saturday when riders ascend the legendary Tourmalet, the first of seven climbs to above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) in the highest Tour in the race’s 116-year history.

HARNESS RACING

SCARBOROUGH DOWNS: The track canceled all live races scheduled for Saturday because of expected heat and humidity.

Racing is scheduled to resume Sunday, weather permitting.

TRACK AND FIELD

PAN AM GAMES: James Olivier, a University of Maine sophomore from Augusta, advanced to the 800-meter final at the U20 Pan Am Championships by placing third in his heat race in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Olivier posted a time of 1 minute, 52.15 seconds. He’ll race again at 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

GOLF

PGA: Jim Herman shot his second straight 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Herman had a one-stroke lead over Bill Haas, who followed his opening 65 with a 66.

LPGA: Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play in Midland, Michigan, to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event.

Clanton and Suwannapura had a 16-under 194 total at Midland Country Club, with a best-ball round remaining on Saturday.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Simon Pagenaud will start first in Saturday’s race at Iowa Speedway after winning the pole for the second week in a row.

Pagenaud posted an average speed of 180.073 mph. Will Power qualified second, followed by series leader Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato. Defending Iowa champion James Hinchcliffe was fifth.

The pole winner has never won an IndyCar race at Iowa’s 0.875-mile oval in 12 tries.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP: Algeria won the African Cup of Nations for the first time in nearly three decades, beating Senegal 1-0 in Cairo with a deflected goal by striker Baghdad Bounedjah just 79 seconds into the game.

Bounedjah’s shot deflected off Senegal defender Salif Sane and looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired from Winnipeg in an offseason trade.

Trouba, 25, will make $56 million over his seven-year contract. Trouba set career highs in points (50) and assists (42) last season and is expected to anchor the team’s defense.

Share

« Previous

Next »