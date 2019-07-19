Journalist? Edgar Allen Beem? No. Just one more Leftist blinded by his own prejudice and ignorance. His article, “New and Better Americans,” is just another example of Leftists’ refusal to accept the legitimate result of an election their candidate lost. For them, they either win or they resist! So, in other words, they don’t believe in elections. Conservatives accept. Leftists resist.

The Founders were not racists or sexists, but rather pragmatists who structured the Constitution as best they could so that it would be accepted, given the reality of the times they lived in.

We don’t “need new Americans” but will always welcome lawful immigrants as long as they come here legally. A country without borders isn’t a country.

I am disgusted that the Lakes Region Weekly would print such an offensive article.

Alice Darlington

South Casco

