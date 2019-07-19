The Yarmouth Clam Festival parade covered a mile and a half along Main and West Elm streets in Yarmouth on Friday. The theme was board games this year.

The festival continues with such activities as a clam shucking contest, a sand sculpting contest and fireworks. And, as always, plenty of food.

For a complete schedule of festival events, including the many live music performances, go to clamfestival.com.

