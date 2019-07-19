STANDISH — The theme of the 10th annual Standish Summer Spectacular Aug. 2-3 is “3 Villages, 1 Community” and is meant to bring Steep Falls, Standish Corner and Sebago Lake together.

On Friday, there will be a party at Memorial Park from 6:30-9:30 p.m., with fireworks, food, games and music.

At 10 a.m. Saturday a parade, “Explore the Outdoors,” will begin at Randall’s Orchard, wrapping up the march at the Oak Hill Connector. Prizes will be given for the best representation of the parade’s theme. From 3-7 p.m., there will be a family-friendly festival at Memorial Park, including food trucks, games, a rock climbing wall, a community marketplace, a mechanical bull and live music.

