State officials issued a health warning Friday, urging Mainers to “keep cool, drink fluids and lie low” this weekend when temperatures rise into the 90s across the Maine.

And communities across Maine advised residents who need relief from the heat to go to local cooling stations, such as public libraries, community centers and fire stations that will kept open to the public.

The air temperature is expected to hit 96 degrees in Portland Saturday and could reach 100 degrees in southwest York County along the New Hampshire border, according to the National Weather Service. In addition to the oppressive heat, thunderstorms could break out Saturday night. Portland could match or exceed its record-high for the date: It reached 96 degrees on July 20,1949.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored with the actual air temperature, will make it feel like it’s 100 degrees in Portland by Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. It could feel like 105 degrees in Sanford and 110 degrees in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, advised people to stay cool, watch for signs of heat illness and check on friends and family.

“Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable,” Shah said. “With hot weather, we are especially concerned about older Mainers, particularly those who live alone, because they are more likely to have serious health problems. Keeping cool, drinking adequate fluids, and lying low, along with looking after our neighbors, families, and friends will help us all to stay healthy during heat waves this summer.”

Signs of heat-related illness include dry, hot, red skin, a rapid pulse, high temperature, headache, confusion or loss of alertness, rapid breathing unconsciousness or coma. The CDC advises people who see someone with those signs to immediately call 911 and move the person out of the sun, loosen their clothes and cool them rapidly with ice, fans, cold water or wet cloths.

In Maine, people over 65 represent the largest proportion of people who are hospitalized for heat-related illness. Lack of air conditioning, taking prescription medication, and physical or mental health challenges common among older adults increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC.

Cooling stations will be open throughout the weekend in many towns and cities. In Portland, the public library’s main branch at 5 Monument Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. City officials urged people to cool off at the Deering Oaks Ravine, the Kiwanis Pool and the splash pads located around the city.

Other local cooling centers in Cumberland County include the Falmouth Family Ice Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; Freeport Community Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; Scarborough Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Gray Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and South Portland Main Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Westbrook Community Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and the Cornelia Warren Outdoor Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

In York County, cooling centers will be open at Lebanon Fire and EMS from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at the Cornish Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Additional cooling centers will open Saturday at the Saco Transportation Center, Alfred Town Hall and South Berwick Community Center. Buxton residents who need a place to cool off should call 929-5151 to be put in touch with an emergency management representative.

Biddeford officials announced Friday that the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center at 35 South St. will be a cooling center for the weekend. Cold drinks will be available. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is keeping a list of cooling centers updated on its website.

The heat prompted Scarborough Downs to cancel live harness racing scheduled for Saturday because the heat could present unacceptable risks for participating. A decision will be made early in the weekend about whether Sunday races will be held as scheduled.

