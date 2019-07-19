Michael Carlin, 31 of Windham was arrested July 8 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Aleksey Kasyanov, 33, of Windham was arrested July 8 on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and four charges of failure to appear.

Branden Logan, 21, of Buxton was arrested July 9 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.

Corey Dickson, 29, of Windham was arrested July 10 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and criminal trespass.

Ryan Stinchfield, 34, of Gray was summonsed July 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

