Will Geoghegan of Brunswick and Darby Middlebrook of Watertown, Massachusetts, were the overall winners in a Clam Festival Classic 5-mile road race slowed by heat and humidity Saturday in Yarmouth.

Geoghegan won the men’s division of the race, in its 38th year, in a time of 25 minutes, 29 seconds – more than two minutes ahead of second-place finisher Nick Morfesi of Alliston, Massachusetts (27:56).

Middlebrook took first in the women’s division, finishing in 31:14, just 11 seconds ahead of Gabrielle Wheeler of New Sweden.

HORSE RACING

SCARBOROUGH DOWNS: The track canceled its live racing for Sunday because the extreme heat in the forecast. The track will be open for simulcast wagering.

HASKELL INVITATIONAL: After a 4 1/2-hour delay because of extreme heat and concern for the horses, Monmouth Park resumed its biggest card of the year, paving the way for the $1 million Haskell Invitational with Maximum Security to be run just before sunset.

The track canceled six races earlier in the afternoon and pushed back its six stakes races until 6 p.m.

The decision came after the start of the first race was delayed and the racing card was re-evaluated after the second race.

The National Weather Service posted an excessive heat advisory Saturday, with near steady temperatures in the lower 90s in Monmouth County. The heat index values reached 107.

Animal rights activists protested outside the New Jersey Shore track before the first race was to run.

BOXING

INJURY: Maxim Dadashev remained in a medically induced coma Saturday at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center following several hours of surgery for severe head trauma suffered Friday night in a bout at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Russian-born lightweight underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma, the gruesome aftermath of a 140-pound world title eliminator against Subriel Matias. Dadashev, 28, had absorbed repeated violent blows to the head before trainer Buddy McGirt stopped the fight following the 11th round.

Neurosurgeon Mary I.H. Cobb performed the surgery, in which a section of Dadashev’s skull was removed to relieve swelling on the brain. There was extensive bleeding as well, she told Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas, and strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius. Next, Cobb said, it was a matter of seeing how Dadashev responded to the surgery and medication intended to help relieve additional swelling and what, if any, brain damage had occurred.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: The first super-tough 6,500-foot climb proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe, the race leader who kept his yellow jersey, while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time.

Thibaut Pinot won Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Rookie Marine Johannes scored 17 points, making all six of her shots, to lead the New York Liberty to an 83-78 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Sparks.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Brock McGinn to avoid arbitration.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Mike Shanahan attended a Denver Broncos practice Saturday for the first time since he was fired as coach on New Year’s Eve 2008.

Shanahan was a guest of new head coach Vic Fangio. He also is friends with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who worked for Shanahan’s son, Kyle, in San Francisco.

Mike Shanahan spent 14 seasons in charge of the Broncos, guiding them to two Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s. His 146 wins, including the playoffs, are the most in club history.

• The Arizona Cardinals placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list: linebackers Dante Booker (back) and Brooks Reed (hip), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and cornerback Brandon Williams (back).

