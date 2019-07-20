A damaged transmission line knocked out power for nearly 8,000 people in York County on one of the hottest days of the summer Saturday.
The damaged line was located in Sanford and a repair was underway at 8 p.m. Saturday. Most of the outages were located in Lebanon, Acton and Shapleigh, and power was expected be restored later on Saturday evening, said Catharine Hartnett, a spokeswoman for Central Maine Power.
The company experienced multiple smaller outages Saturday as well. Hartnett said one was related to an animal, while another could have been related to heat and high demand.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trounce Orioles, 17-6
-
Varsity Maine
Lobster Bowl: West sets scoring record in 60-14 win
-
Local & State
Thousands lose power in York County
-
Local & State
Pedestrian injured when struck by car on Route 302 in Windham
-
Cops & Courts
Police say new law will make it easier to catch drivers violating cellphone ban