KENNEBUNK – Is there a single word that means “comfortable elegance by the sea”?

If so, it would perfectly suit this spacious and immaculate shingle-style gem on a lush, professionally landscaped lot in the exclusive Admirals Point neighborhood.

Built in 1998, the 4,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-full-baths home comes with a long list of “improvements” (even the front door is new); and today, it’s impossible to imagine what improvements anyone could desire.

The custom kitchen? Gorgeous, and outfitted to please any gourmet chef, its stainless Wolf appliances include a five-burner gas range with a pop-up hood, and double wall ovens. The new seating-in-the-round banquette is beyond charming. Granite counter space is more than generous – there’s a desk area, too – and above the unique island hangs a huge pot rack with its own lighting.

“Custom” essentially describes the entire, newly painted interior, from the hand-made panels of the French doors that open to the sunroom, to the marble surround and hearth of the living room’s fireplace, or the radiant heat in the master bath, or the wealth of built-ins for books and objets d’art that combine beauty and utility and seem to enhance every room.

There’s an entire wall of built-ins in the first-floor study/office (or bedroom,) which has a gas fireplace and a full bath with oversized glass shower enclosure, and provides single-level living or guest-suite accommodation. Upstairs, another lovely full bath serves front-and-back second and third bedrooms. Down the hall, the private master suite’s highlights include a 10-foot window seat in the bedroom; a double walk-in closet; a freestanding Aquabrass soaking tub with curving sides; and a bonus room (dressing room, study, media, etc.) that also has a window seat.

The best word for the freshly finished basement: Awesome. Its 1,200 square feet include a truly impressive laundry room; a bath with a big, tiled walk-in shower, very handy for when you’ve just returned from the beach; and best of all, an expansive family/games room with plenty of space for different simultaneous activities.

Speaking of ocean sand, the town’s very fine beaches and the Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association facilities are just a half-mile away down Sea Road. Even closer is Webhannet Golf Club.

Is there a single word for “relaxed elegance by the sea with world-class recreational options at your doorstep” …?

The home at 10 Admirals Way, Kennebunk, is listed at $1,295,000 by Denise Hodsdon of The Hodsdon Group at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Denise at 207-251-4315; 207-967-5481; or [email protected]

Share

« Previous