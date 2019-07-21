BUXTON – A local man whom police say brandished a weapon and then pointed one at them when they went to check on his well being Saturday was evaluated at a Sanford medical facility and then taken to York County Jail.

Jerry Aberle of Buxton, 68, is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, a Class C felony; Class D misdemeanor failure to submit to arrest or detention and refusing to sign a summons or complaint, a Class E misdemeanor.

In a statement released Saturday night, Buxton police said they had responded to Aberle’s residence about 10:45 a.m. in response to reports that he had threatened to harm himself.

“Officers Warren Day and Hunter Smith arrived at the residence and cautiously approached as Aberle is known to possess multiple firearms,” policed said in the statement. “Officer Day heard Aberle through an open window and called out to him. Aberle engaged the officers in a brief conversation and Officer Day asked if he had access to any of his firearms. In response to this question, Aberle brandished a rifle and officers took cover, fearing Aberle was going to fire at them.”

While the officers were backing away from the residence to take cover, Aberle put the rifle down and picked up a shotgun and pointed it toward the window and at the officers, police alleged in the news release.

“Both officers retreated to their cruisers for cover and to discuss a possible tactical team response as Aberle was clearly armed and had threatened officers,” the news release stated. “ While discussing a plan to deal with Aberle, he exited the residence with his dog.”

“When officers could clearly see that he was no longer armed, they approached Aberle to detain him,” according to information in the press release. “Aberle resisted being detained and refused to cooperate with Officers Day and Smith. Aberle actively fought with the officers and had to be physically restrained and taken to the ground.”

Police said five firearms were seized from the residence. They said the two firearms Aberle had brandished were loaded, as was a handgun, which they said was within Aberle’s reach as the incident played out.

Aberle was arrested and charged. He was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford for evaluation and then was remanded to the York County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $3,000 cash bail.

