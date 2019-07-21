BASEBALL

Michael Taylor homered twice and drove in five run to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 9-6 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Taylor’s two-run homer in the third put Harrisburg up 4-0. He hit a three-run shot in the sixth to increase the lead to 9-4.

Jhon Nunez hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBI for Portland. Marcus Wilson scored three runs.

NECBL: Jackson Svete threw a one-hitter to lead the Valley Blue Sox (18-13) to a 3-1 win over the Sanford Mainers (13-24) in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Blue Sox took the second game 7-2. Connor Tate and Elliot Curtis hit RBI singles for Sanford.

SOCCER

MLS: Charles Gil had a goal and an assist, Matt Turner had a career-high seven saves and the visiting New England Revolution beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

New England is 6-0-4 since a 5-0 loss at Chicago on May 8.

Gil scored in the ninth minute, then set up Antonio Mlinar Delamea in the 55th.

Turner has back-to-back shutouts.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek as Thibaut Pinot gained time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey.

Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d’Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range.

Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall in provisional results.

Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final of the four climbs on the program but salvaged his yellow jersey.

GOLF

PGA: Jim Herman took advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft’s two late bogeys and finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace in Kentucky, his second PGA Tour title.

A shot up with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.

TENNIS

HALL OF FAME OPEN: Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on Newport’s grass courts, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3.

It was the 34-year-old American’s 15th ATP title overall. He also won in Rhode Island in 2017, ’12 and ’11.

LADIES OPEN LAUSANNE: Fiona Ferro beat her friend and French club teammate Alize Cornet 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in Switzerland to win her first WTA singles title.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Houston Texans placed star defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the physically unable to perform list.

Watt reportedly had knee surgery after last season, while Hopkins hurt his right shoulder in the first half of Houston’s loss to Indianapolis in an AFC wild-card game.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO GAMES: Japanese automaker Toyota is readying various robots for next year’s Olympics, including one that brings back javelins and other objects, a screen-on-wheels designed for “virtual” attendance and those in the likeness of the Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

The robots were shown to reporters for release Monday. Toyota Motor Corp. is a major Olympic sponsor.

