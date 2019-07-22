St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Romeo Jesus Vega, born July 9 to Corrinna Heatley and Jesus Vega of Lewiston. Grandparent is Patricia Vo of South Portland. Great-grandparent is Barbra Stone of Westbrook.

Mid Coast Hospital

Keller Michael Grindle, born July 2 to Joel Adam and Kendra Jo (Marsh) Grindle of Brunswick. Grandparents are Robin and Mike Marsh of Buckhannon, West Virginia, and Karen and Paul Grindle of Islesboro.

Carter James Smith, born July 3 to Matthew Tyler Smith and Megan Jo Sullivan of Woolwich. Grandparents are Katie and James Sullivan of Woolwich and Kim and David Smith of Bowdoin.

Emmett Datsun Kinney, born July 4 to Michael Austin and Sadie Brooke (Hyden) Kinney of Randolph. Grandparents are Angie and Brad Hyden of Randolph and Sherril and Leonard Kinney of Limerick.

Oliver Walter Lobozzo, born July 5 to Jonathan George and Jennifer (Morse) Lobozzo of Bath. Grandparents are Kathy and Jeff Morse of Bedford and Mary and Allan Lobozzo of New Gloucester. Great-grandparents are Bradford and Jayne Gill of Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Nico Bickerman Martens, born July 7 to Benjamin Danulik Martens and Kalyn Erica Bickerman-Martens of Brunswick. Grandparents are Peter and Karen Bickerman of Readfield and James Martens and Kathy Danylik-Martens of Sharon, New Hampshire.

Share

« Previous

Next »