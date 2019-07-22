Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, welcomed a son Monday, making the Clinton-Mezvinsky household now a party of five.

Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky joins Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3, as an heir to the Clinton dynasty. Announcing her pregnancy in January, Clinton tweeted that her husband, a hedge-fund manager, “loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!”

Jasper’s famous grandmother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also shared the happy news via Twitter, writing that she and her husband, Bill, the former president of the United States, were “so thrilled” about their family’s growing tree.

Clinton, an early-childhood education advocate and author of several children’s books, including “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World” and “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” has frequently said motherhood is “the best part” of her life.

