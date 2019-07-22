Are you looking for a chill evening of thoughtful folk tunes? Yeah, me neither! Sometimes even this acoustic-souled gal needs to properly rock out, and that’s why I’m sending you to The Apohadion Theater on Sunday for a night of heavy tunes.

For the past few days, I’ve been blasting the album “Bill” by Nashville melodic punk/hardcore/sludge duo Friendship Commanders. You might think Nashville is all about the hit-making machinery of country music, but there are several other music scenes happening down there and Friendship Commanders is but one example of Music City’s heavier side.

B. Arson plays guitar and is also the lead vocalist, and Jerry Roe is on drums and harmony vocals. Not unlike Maine’s duo When Particles Collide, Friendship Commanders create a blistering wall of sound and I’m absolutely here for it.

My fandom got off on the right foot with the very first song I heard by the band. “Women to the Front” has the stand-up-and-be- counted refrain: “I call for the heads now, women to the front, step up!/I call for the hearts now, women to the front, step up!”

All told, Friendship Commanders have released two full-length albums, four EPs and four Halloween singles, the latter of which benefit addiction research and recovery resources. Arson and Roe are all about fostering dialogue on tolerance, equality, communication and human rights, and they’re also all about slinging righteous rock tunes like “Your Fear Is Showing,” “In The Afterthoughts” and “Charade.”

But that’s not all. Your hot and sweaty night at The Apohadion also includes sets by two Portland-based acts. Thems That Wait is a guitar, bass and drums power trio and Vice Revera is a punk, thrash and hardcore quartet. Neither of these bands will be leading you in a heartfelt sing-along of “Kumbaya.” They will, however, hit you with everything they’ve got, and if the heavier side of music is your thing, I suspect you’ll love every minute of it.

Friendship Commanders, Thems That Wait, Vice Reversa

8 p.m. Sunday. The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, all ages. On Facebook.

