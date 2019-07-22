Arrests

7/16 at 3:54 p.m. Harold Frances Varnum Jr., 53, of Oxford Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Amanda Hogg on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

7/17 at 9:08 a.m. Jessica Duhamel, 30, of Winn Road, was arrested on Mountain Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on an outstanding warrant.

7/17 at 10:32 a.m. Richard P. Martin, 58, of Northledge Terrace, was arrested on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Jeffrey Smith on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

7/2 at 11:46 a.m. Abigail M. Psyhogeos, 54, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/3 at 10:44 a.m. Robert E. Adams, 44, of Ocean Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/6 at 1:49 a.m. Shane E. Eastup, 23, of Totten Road, Gray, was issued a summons on the Maine Turnpike Spur by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

7/10 at 7:08 p.m. Eric Bottaro, 36, of Alpine Drive, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating without a license.

7/18 at 12:53 a.m. Adam C. Quimby, 37, of Morrill Street, Buckfield, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/12 at 9:32 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

7/12 at 9:51 a.m. Accident at Gray and Schuster roads.

7/12 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/12 at 6:38 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

7/12 at 10:48 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/13 at 11:13 a.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

7/13 at 4:18 p.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

7/13 at 4:42 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

7/14 at 7:20 a.m. Assist Portland.

7/14 at 4:28 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

7/15 at 12:43 p.m. Accident at Leighton and Gray roads.

7/15 at 3:26 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/15 at 5 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

7/16 at 11:37 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Johnson Road.

7/16 at 4:16 p.m. Accident at Ridgewood Drive and Falmouth Road.

7/17 at 12:30 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Foreside Road.

7/17 at 2:13 p.m. Assist State Police.

7/17 at 3:00 p.m. Accident at Lunt and Middle roads.

7/17 at 3:53 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

7/17 at 4:01 p.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

7/17 at 4:21 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

7/17 at 4:47 p.m. Alarm on Lindenwood Lane.

7/17 at 4:48 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/17 at 4:54 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/17 at 11:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

7/18 at 6:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Farm Gate Road.

7/18 at 12:37 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/18 at 5:07 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

7/18 at 6:14 p.m. K-9 tracking on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from July 12-19.

