GORHAM – An 8-year-old girl who was flown to Maine Medical Center by medical helicopter following an accident Sunday has died, Gorham police said Wednesday.

Gorham Police Department said in a press release on July 24 that officers were saddened to announce the fatality. Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn declined to release the girl’s name.

Police continue to investigate the three-vehicle crash on Route 25 that sent six people to Maine Medical Center, five with serious injuries and the girl, who was taken by Life Flight with critical injuries. Sanborn did not have an update on the condition of the other passengers.

Sanborn said in a press release that the accident occurred at 2:53 p.m. in the area of Dow Road and Ossipee Trail (Route 25).

Sanborn said a Ford pickup driven by Kenneth Morang, 61, of Standish, was traveling westbound and struck the rear of a Honda Pilot driven by Michael Bell, 39, of Standish, causing it to cross over the centerline. Bell had three juvenile females as passengers, police said. The girl who died was one of three in the car driven by Bell.

An eastbound Nisson Rogue, driven by Alissa Ricker, 42, of Boca Raton, Florida, then collided with Bell’s vehicle.

The Portland Press Herald reported the highway reopened at 5:30 p.m. Gorham Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or with information to contact Gorham Police Department Detective Division at 222-1660.

