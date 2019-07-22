WESTFIELD, Mass. — J.T. Fasulo drove in two runs and scored twice, and Anthony DiMillo allowed one run in more than six innings Monday to lead Greater Portland into the semifinals of the Babe Ruth New England baseball tournament for 13-15-year-olds with a 4-1 victory against the Rhode Island champion.

Greater Portland, which is 3-1 overall in the regional, will meet Keene, New Hampshire, which is 3-0 and received a quarterfinal-round bye, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will meet Braintree, Massachusetts, or Norwalk, Connecticut, for the regional title Wednesday night.

Fasulo doubled home DiMillo and Jimmy Gignac, then scored on Ben Wilson’s single to give Greater Portland a 3-0 lead in the first inning. DiMillo took over from there, allowing five hits before giving way to Ryan Thurber with one out in the seventh.

Fasulo scored on a throwing error in the sixth for Greater Portland’s final run.

Wilson finished with two of Greater Portland’s six hits.

