The Harrison man charged with beating and stabbing his mother with an ax admitted to the attack when confronted by a police officer, court records say.

But the records provide only a hint at what may have motivated Mohamed Noh, 24, to stab his mother multiple times and strike her with a splitting maul typically used to chop firewood as she tended to the family’s goats Friday evening. Halimo Azair, 49, suffered serious injuries to her head, face and arms.

Noh’s brother Shuaeb Noh said in a report filed by police that he believed the assault was related to abuse he and his brothers suffered at the hands of Azair’s ex-boyfriend, but the report contains no more details about the alleged misconduct.

Noh is charged with one count of elevated aggravated assault and violating the conditions of his release, according to court records. At the hearing, Noh also entered not-guilty pleas in a separate case, in which he faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and failure to stop for police.

Judge MaryGay Kennedy ordered Noh held Monday in lieu of $75,000 bail. The amount was suggested by District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck, who represented the state during the brief court appearance. Noh’s attorney for the day, Daniel Wentworth, reserved the right to argue bail at a later date. Noh did not speak.

If Noh is released on bail, he must comply with a host of conditions including a prohibition on the use or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs, submission to random search and testing for those substances, and a ban on contact with his brothers or mother.

The attack occurred at their home on Dawes Hill Road shortly before 8 p.m., after Azair returned from a mosque in Portland, according to her son Shuaeb, who was interviewed by police. Shuaeb said that when his mother went outside to feed their animals in their barn, she and Mohamed almost immediately began to argue.

Shuaeb said he went back into the house because he didn’t want to deal with the argument. When Mohamed returned to the house a few minutes later, Mohamed told his brother that he just killed their mother and told Shuaeb to contact their father, who lives in Texas. A third brother who was in the house, Khalid Noh, called police.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Mailman, who was the first on scene, wrote in a report that when he arrived he was greeted by Khalid, who showed him to the area in the barn where his mother lay bleeding and hurt. Police also found a pair of broken glasses, a folding knife and a splitting maul.

Mailman wrote that Azair suffered what looked like four stab wounds to her chest, clavicle area, wrist and upper arm, and she seemed to have also have suffered a head wound. Her left eye and the left side of her head were swollen. She was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by helicopter Friday night. The hospital had no information about her condition Monday.

Khalid told Mailman that Mohamed was responsible for the attack. When Mailman found Mohamed and Shuaeb, he ordered them both to the ground.

Mailman asked which of the brothers hit Halimo with an ax. “I did,” Mohamed said, according to Mailman’s report. Mohamed was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.

Mohamed declined to talk to police, and asked for an attorney when detectives from the Maine State Police major crimes unit attempted to interrogate him.

