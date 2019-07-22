L.L. Bean will open its first retail store in Canada next month as the company expands its business in Maine’s northern neighbor.

The Freeport company plans to open the doors of a 13,000-square-foot store in Oakville Place, a shopping mall outside Toronto, Ontario, on Aug. 23. It will be the first Canadian store in the company’s 107-year history.

The brick-and-mortar store is the “latest offering of L.L. Bean products geared specifically for Canada,” the company said in a news release.

Last year, L.L. Bean signed an agreement to sell in Canada with outerwear distributor Jaytex Group. L.L. Bean has also launched a Canada-only version of its mail-order catalog with duty-inclusive prices and a Canada-only website.

As part of its expansion, L.L. Bean will be sold through “shop-in-shops” in Hudson’s Bay chain department stores across the country and at flagship locations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

“As a Maine-based company that shares a lot of commonalities with our northern neighbors, we’re eager to be infusing a bit of the Maine essence and L.L.Bean brand into the Canadian market,” said CEO Stephen Smith in a written statement.

The outdoor gear retailer has 44 stores in 17 other states, and 28 stores in Japan, where it continues to expand.

