Westbrook police have charged a 48-year-old man with arson after he allegedly set a car on fire last week on Myrtle Street.

Jonathan Thomas Photo courtesy Westbrook Police Department

The police and fire departments were called to a car fire on Myrtle Street around 3:30 a.m. July 15. An investigation by the fire department and state Fire Marshal’s Office quickly determined the car fire was a deliberate act, police said Monday.

An investigation led police on Sunday to arrest Jonathan Thomas, whose hometown was not provided by police, and charge him with arson, a Class A felony; aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B felony; and aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

Thomas was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday.

The SUV Thomas allegedly set on fire was destroyed. No one was injured.

